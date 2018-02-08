PEOPLE: Q&D Construction ownership

Lance Semenko, Jeff Bean, Duane Boreham, Toby Basta and Kevin Linderman will be joining Chris and Mike Dianda as owners of Q&D Construction.

Semenko serves as president of the company.

Jeff Bean oversees Q&D's Heavy/Civil Group.

Duane Boreham is of the company's Aviation Group.

Bastais serves as vice president of the company's Building Group.

Linderman oversees the operations and management of major assets and equipment.

The group collectively has more than 100 years experience in the construction industry.