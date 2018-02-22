PEOPLE: Reno Air Racing Association
February 22, 2018
Fred Telling, chairman of the Board of Directors of Reno Air Racing Association, has also been named CEO of the organization, effective immediately.
Telling replaces Joey Scolari, a member of the RARA Board of Directors who had stepped into the role of Interim CEO when Mike Crowell left the organization.
Tony Logoteta, chief operating officer of RARA, will continue in his role of overseeing the day-to-day operations.
Telling has been a participant in the National Championship Air races racing T6's since 2001 and has served as the T6 class president for the last ten years. He has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2016, and assuming the role of chairman of the board after the 2017 event.
