PEOPLE: Rick Angold, Gaming Capital Group
December 28, 2017
Rick Angold has been promoted to senior vice president of finance and business development at Gaming Capital Group, a private-equity company focused in the gaming, real estate, food & beverage and hospitality industries
Angold, who has worked 12 years primarily in the gaming industry, previously was a relationship manager at Wells Fargo Bank. He majored in finance with minors in accounting and economics while attending the University of Nevada, Reno.