PEOPLE: Scott Kelley, Nevada Rural Housing Authority

Scott Kelley has been hired as director of public relations for the Nevada Rural Housing Authority.

Kelley previously served as public information officer for the Nevada Governor's Office of Energy. He is also a former U.S. Army paratrooper and Nevada Army National Guardsman who served in the Kosovo War, and during peacekeeping missions in Haiti and Bosnia.

Kelley currently serves on the Washoe County School Board for District A, an elected position where he represents southern Reno and Incline Village.

Kelley earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in jJournalism from the University of Nevada, Reno.