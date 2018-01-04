PEOPLE: Shannon Keel, Grand Sierra Resort

Shannon Keel has been hired as general manager at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino.

Keel has more than 16 years experience in the casino industry, previously serving as casino services manager at the Hyatt Regency in Lake Tahoe, vice president and general manager of Golden Mardi Gras in Colorado and, most recently, CEO and general manager of Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort in New York.

She also received the 2017 Top 40 under 40 Award as an emerging leader in gaming and was a scholarship recipient of Global Gaming Women.