PEOPLE: Shari Netzel, University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine
January 26, 2018
Shari Netzel has been named director of development and alumni relations for the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine.
Netzel most recently served as director of development, regional programs (west region) for UNRthe University of Nevada, Reno. She also served more than 10 years as director of the Renown Health Foundation and also worked in the College of Health and Human Sciences at UNR. She has more than 20 years of higher education and healthcare development experience.
She has also served as past board president for the Association of Fundraising Professionals, for which she was named "Fundraising Professional of the Year" in 2015; board member of the Planned Giving Roundtable of Northern Nevada; and a member of the Association of Healthcare Philanthropy.
She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
