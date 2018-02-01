PEOPLE: Shawn Sullivan, United Federal Credit Union

Shawn Sullivan has been appointed to mortgage advisor at United Federal Credit Union's branch at 1170 Bible Way in Reno.

Sullivan, who has more than 25 years of experience in the financial service industry, previously served as financial center loan officer at Bank of America. He also worked as a loan agent from at Donna Joe, Inc., North American Funding, and Alpine Mortgage. He was a wholesale account executive at Washington Mutual and Alternative Mortgage Express and The Mortgage Store and served as a loan agent at CitiFirst Financial, North First Mortgage and Excel Mortgage.