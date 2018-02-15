PEOPLE: Simon Blackburn, Clear Capital

Simon Blackburn has been named executive vice president of sales for Reno-based Clear Capital, a technology, services and analytics firm serving banks and investment firms around the United States and headquartered in Reno.

Blackburn previously co-founded and served as CEO of the sales acceleration consultancy firm, Replystream. Before that, he led sales teams at companies including Accenture, Oracle and NetIQ. Blackburn graduated with honors from Loughborough University in England.