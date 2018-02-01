PEOPLE: The Applied Companies staff

Alisa Bobick, Dondi Juarez, and Candice Vialpando have been hired by The Applied Companies, an employment staffing agency in Reno.

Bobick has been hired as the new human resources administrative partner.

She attended Damonte Ranch High School in Reno and is working toward a bachelor's degree in human resources.

Juarez was appointed as the client care director for the company.

She has worked for several companies across the United States.

Juarez, a native of Alaska, earned a bachelor's degree in business management from The University of Phoenix and a master's degree in business administration from American Intercontinental University.

She is also a licensed insurance agent.

Vialpando was hired as marketing coordinator.

She has worked for numerous media, public relation and marketing companies around the world.

Vialpando, a South African native, earned a bachelor's degree in film and television from the South African School of Motion Picture Medium and Live Performance. She also recently earned a master's degree in journalism from The University of Nevada, Reno.