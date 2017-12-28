PEOPLE: The Glenn Group staff

Shawkhawat (Razib) Hossain and Bill Nutt have been hired by The Glenn Group as art directors.

Hossain has more than 11 years experience in the marketing industry, according to a news release from the statewide creative marketing agency.

He is also the recipient of over a dozen international, national and regional awards, including a bronze at the 2014 EFFIE awards and silver at 2016 ADDY awards in Reno. He has also hosted several fine art exhibitions in Austria, Bangladesh and Italy, specializing in sculpture. Hossain earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in fine art from the University of Dhaka in Bangladesh.

Nutt has more than 20 years of experience in public relations, and began his career with WebQuest International as a graphic designer, as well as working as a graphic designer at Explicit Media. He went on to work in product development and social media and web-based marketing.