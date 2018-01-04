PEOPLE: The Great Reno Balloon Race officers, board

Chris Dondero, a property and casualty producer for Nevada Insurance Agency, has been appointed president of the Board of Directors for The Great Reno Balloon Race.

Whitney Freeman — , vice chair for the Mountain View Montessori Board of Trustees, and marketing and public relations chair and co-chair of the Gala Committee for the Alliance with the Washoe County Medical Society (AWCMS) —, has been named vice present of the special events' board.

David Taylor of Microsoft is past president.

Ed Buzzetti of Aeronaut Squadron was named grounds specialist.

Nancy Gilbert, an attorney-at-law, was named general council.

Mike Klaich, Eide Bailly LLP, CPAs was named treasurer.

Recommended Stories For You

Tony Rivara, of The Great Reno Balloon Race Pilots, was appointed pilot representative.

Other board members are: Pilar M. Aldecoaotalora, Sands Regency; Michael Buis, Pacific States Communications; Ginnie Kersey; Meagan Noin, MN/G PR; Ron Smith, Voice of The Great Reno Balloon Race; Peggy Stromer, Aeronaut Squadron; and Ryan Sheltra, Bonanza Casino.