PEOPLE: The Olson Group, RE/MAX Realty Affiliates

Sam Olson, an agent with RE/MAX Realty Affiliates, is expanding his business to become The Olson Group, which includes business manager Bill Nelson and associate agent Michael Hammack.

Olson began his career in real estate in 2015 and has earned his At Home With Diversity certification (an Accredited Buyers Representative designation) from the National Association of REALTORS.

He also worked in retail management for ten years.

Hammack, is a software development professional, with 10 years experience in software design, development and integration. He has previously experience working for IGT and Monarch Gaming Labs in Santa Monica, Calif.

He earned his Bachelor's of Science degree in computer science and his Associate of Arts degree in computer animation, from Full Sail University in Orlando, Fla. He also earned his real estate license in 2018.

Nelson is a software engineer, spending the past 14 years working for IGT. He is currently serving as the Technology Chair for Northern Nevada Pride and is a past president of YGR Media, a local LGBT business that produced a website, podcast and the annual Pride Guide.

Nelson earned his Bachelor's of Science degree in computer science from the University of Nevada, Reno.