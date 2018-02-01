 PEOPLE: Tom Adams, Diversified Consulting Services | nnbw.com

PEOPLE: Tom Adams, Diversified Consulting Services

Tom Adams, project manager and construction engineer for Diversified Consulting Services in Reno, has been named 2018 president of the Executive Board for the Sierra Nevada Concrete Association.

Also named to the board were: Ross Hiserodt, 3D Concrete, vice president; and Brandon Kingsolver, Cemex, secretary/treasurer.

Brent Coulson of Euclid Chemical is past president.