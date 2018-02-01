PEOPLE: Tracee Hollman, ACCESS Event Solutions

Tracee Hollman has been hired director of technology solutions at ACCESS Event Solutions.

Hollman has more than 10 years experience as co-owner and president of SHO Services, a crowd safety consulting and management company with more than 2,000 events professionally managed worldwide. She has been involved in the access control management and operation of most of the major music festivals in North America and Europe. She is also a former firefighter/paramedic and registered nurse.