PEOPLE: Tyler St. Pierre, Oliver Luxury Real Estate

Tyler St. Pierre has been hired as vice president of marketing and design for Oliver Luxury Real Estate and will be based in Truckee.

St. Pierre has more than 15 years experience in creative design and strategy development. He has worked with The Ritz Carlton, Grand Vacations Club, East West Partners, The Broadmoor and Centex Homes.

He also is former president of AIGA Reno-Tahoe (the Professional Association for Design).