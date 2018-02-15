PEOPLE: Tyler St. Pierre, Oliver Luxury Real Estate
February 15, 2018
Tyler St. Pierre has been hired as vice president of marketing and design for Oliver Luxury Real Estate and will be based in Truckee.
St. Pierre has more than 15 years experience in creative design and strategy development. He has worked with The Ritz Carlton, Grand Vacations Club, East West Partners, The Broadmoor and Centex Homes.
He also is former president of AIGA Reno-Tahoe (the Professional Association for Design).
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Clear Capital expected to expand its Reno workforce
- Storey County: Stable and thriving amid billions in investments
- Nevada looks to embrace blockchain technology to further economic growth
- For some Carson City retailers, Valentine’s Day is big (and busy) business
- Lyft launches Reno-Tahoe mountain-friendly ‘Ski Rack’ ride program