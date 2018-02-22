PEOPLE: Washoe County Medical Society

Ronald S. Swanger M.D., was named the 2018 president of the Washoe County Medical Society board of directors.

Swanger is a radiologist with Reno Diagnostic Centers.

Reed Dopf, II, M.D., geriatric medicine specialist, was named president-elect with automatic succession to president in 2019.

Jay Morgan, M.D., managing partner, Sierra Neurosurgery Group was elected secretary/treasurer.

Joining the board as directors are Jacob L. Blake, M.D., pain specialist, Sierra Neurosurgery Group,; and Daniel R. Spogen, M.D., chair of family and community medicine, University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.

Continuing on the board are Andrew V. Pasternak, IV, M.D., immediate past president; Thomas Killeen, M.D., delegation chair; directors, Hardeep Dhindsa, M.D.; Sherrie Hald, M.D.; Amanda VanderClay, M.D., and Patrick Woodard, M.D.