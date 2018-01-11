PEOPLE: William Gerthoffer, University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine

William Gerthoffer has been named acting senior associate dean for research for the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, effective Jan. 1 through July 31.

Gerthoffer recently retired as Chair of Biochemistry at the University of South Alabama where he served for the past 10 years. Prior to that, he served as a faculty member of the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine from 1982 to 2007 and served as the first graduate program director of the Cell and Molecular Pharmacology and Physiology graduate program. He was a visiting scientist in the Molecular and Integrative Physiology program at the Harvard School of Public Health in Boston. Gerthoffer also worked at the laboratory of molecular cardiology at the National Institutes of Health.

Gerthoffer was named a University of Nevada, Reno Foundation Professor in 2003 and received the Joe Rodarte Award from the American Thoracic Society in 2017. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Waynesburg College in Pennsylvania and a Ph.D. in pharmacology from West Virginia University.

He completed a postdoctoral fellowship in the Section of Cardiovascular Sciences, Department of Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and served as a research associate in the department of physiology at the University of Virginia