PEOPLE: Women’s Fund Board of Directors

Elected as executive officers for the Nevada Women's Fund Board of Directors serving for a one-year term include: Kristen Chinvarasopak, partner, Eide Bailly, chair; Kerry Eaton, attorney for Drinkwater Eaton Law Offices, vice chair; Jamie Gazza, vice president of corporate banking for Nevada State Bank, treasurer; Alexia Bratiotis Jobson, public affairs manager for REMSA, recorder; and Joey Orduna Hastings, CEO of National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, immediate past chair.

New members to the 2018 board include: Sarah Crumby, CPA for Cupit, Milligan, Ogden & Williams, CPAs; Karen Purcell, principal owner for PK Electrical, Inc.; Amy Shocket, realtor for Dickson Realty; Ann Silver, CEO for the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce; and Bethany J. Sexton, vice president and administrator for the Department of Medicine at Renown Health.