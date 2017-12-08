Public Utilities Commission of Nevada staff

Attorneys Roman Borisov, Connie Westadt, and Debrea Terwilliger have been hired by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada to address emerging energy issues in the state.

Borisov and Westadt have been hired as an assistant general counsel.

Borisov, who worked as an administrative attorney for the PUCN from 2013 to 2016, returns to the PUCN from a private practice.

Westadt, who worked as assistant staff counsel for the PUCN from 1985 to 1989, has more than 30 years of legal experience with state and federal energy issues and has returned to the PUCN from private practice.

Terwilliger has been hired as a senior staff counsel for the PUCN Regulatory Operations Staff.

Terwilliger, who worked as assistant regulatory staff counsel for the PUCN from 2007 to 2013, brings over 15 years of legal experience with energy and communications issues to the PUCN and has returned from private practice.

Additionally, Stephanie Mullen, executive director of the PUCN, has been appointed to serve as the executive management member of the Board of Directors of the National Regulatory Research Institute, which provides research and information on best practices and procedures to public utility commissions throughout the nation.