Rachel Clerico hired as marketing manager at Greater Nevada Credit Union
March 29, 2018
Rachel Clerico has been hired as marketing manager at Greater Nevada Credit Union.
Clerico will oversee marketing efforts for GNCU and its subsidiaries Greater Nevada Mortgage, Greater Commercial Lending, and Greater Nevada Insurance.
Clerico has more than 20 years of marketing, manufacturing and distribution management experience. Her background includes analytical and promotional marketing, communications management, strategic planning, operations management, logistics, and process improvement.
She holds a Bachelor of Science degree focused in logistics/supply chain management from University of Nevada, Reno.
