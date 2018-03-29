 RE/MAX Realty Affiliates’ The Mike Wood Team recognized | nnbw.com

RE/MAX Realty Affiliates’ The Mike Wood Team recognized

Marcello Rostagni

Wood

The Mike Wood Team, of RE/MAX Realty Affiliates (RRA) in Reno, has been listed 57 on the RE/MAX Top 100 U.S. Teams Leaders list, which measures residential commissions from January through December 2017.

The Mike Wood Team, which consists of nine full-time real estate agents and administrative staff members, specializes in luxury homes, new construction, relocation and buyer representation.