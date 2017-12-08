Reno Sparks Chamber of Commerce 2018 Leadership class

The Reno Sparks Chamber of Commerce announced the professionals selected for enrollment in its 2018 Leadership class comprising professionals from Chamber member organizations.

Over the course of nine months, class participants will be provided a comprehensive view of the issues, challenges and opportunities in the community.

Participants include: Amber Maraccini, Renown Health; Amber Norris, Northern Nevada Medical Center; Amelia Gulling, Desert Research Institute; Amy Hoover, NV Energy; Andy Bomberger, Whitney Peak Hotel; Angela Bradley, Nevada State Bank; Annie Zucker, Renown Health; Auburn Harrison, Communities in Schools; Brian Cassidy, Junk King; Brenda Grace-Smith, Hometown Health; Bryce Warner, The Applied Companies; Collette Witt, University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine; Dexter Ramsey, Eide Bally, LLP; Hasaan Azam, Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority; James Tubbs, NV Energy; Jarad Clark – Bernard Vogler and Co., CPAs; Jennifer Bozzo, Umqua Bank; Jessica Natali, First Independent Bank; Julie Angst, International Game Technology; Jordan DeWeerd, University of Nevada, Reno; Katie Coleman, KPS3; Katie Silva, Peppermill Resort Spa Casino; Kristine Brown, Sinclair Broadcast Group; Kyle Stanton, Titus Innovations Inc.; Lonnie Johnson, Dyer Engineering Consultants; Matt Vaughn, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada; Tom Shanley, IQ Technology Solutions; and Torrey Denoo, AT & T.