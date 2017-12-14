The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors announced its 2017 annual award winners at the association's annual dinner on Saturday, Nov. 18.

William Process, a Realtor with RE/MAX Premier Properties, was named Realtor of the Year for demonstrating high involvement and activity in RSAR, his business accomplishments and activity in local civic affairs.

Deke McBride with Driggs Title Agency received the Affiliate of the Year Award, recognizing his service and commitment to RSAR and the real estate industry.

Helen Graham, a Realtor with RE/MAX Premier Properties, was presented the Educator of the Year Award in recognition of her efforts in consistently demonstrating an exceptionally high standard instructing peers in the real estate industry.

Barbie Marcoe, a Realtor with Merlion Real Estate, was awarded the Mat Gibbons Good Neighbor Award, recognizing her high ethical and professional caliber and for her community volunteer service.

Gary MacDonald, a Realtor with Dickson Realty, was presented the President's Award for community service.