Samantha Virdin-Smetana, City National Bank

Samantha Virdin-Smetana has been hired as a trust officer for City National Bank.

She will work out of the bank's Reno and Las Vegas offices.

Virdin-Smetana previously served as new business manager for RBC Trust Company of Wilmington, Del. She has also served as senior trust marketing officer for The Advisory Trust Company of Delaware, and gift trust administrator and grant specialist for AST Capital Trust Company of Delaware, where she began her career in trust and estate work in 2005.

Virdin-Smetana earned a Bachelor of Science degree in general studies from Wilmington University, Delaware, and a Master of Business Administration from American Public University Systems in Charles Town, W.Va. She also earned Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) from the American Bankers Association; and Trust and Estates Practitioner (TEP) professional certifications from the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP).