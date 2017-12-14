Sierra Nevada Properties agents

Cindy Hoonhout, Julianne Holt, Kimberly Marshall and Mona Klotz, agents in the Reno residential real estate office of Sierra Nevada Properties, have professional designations and certifications.

Hoonhout has earned her Senior Real Estate Specialists designation and the Real Estate Negotiation Expert certification.

Holt has earned her Real Estate Negotiation Expert certification.

Marshall has earned her Accredited Buyer's Representative designation by the Real Estate Buyer's Agent Council of the National Association of Realtors.

Klotz has earned her Accredited Buyer's Representative designation by the Real Estate Buyer's Agent Council of the National Association of Realtors.