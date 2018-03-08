Ted Stoever named to Colliers International’s Everest Club

Ted Stoever, senior vice president of development, multifamily and investment services in the Reno office of Colliers International, has earned the real estate brokerage's Everest Club designation.

The Everest Club recognizes the top 10 percent of all Colliers professionals in brokerage, valuation and Corporate Solutions across the Americas based on revenue production.

In 2017, Stoever conducted more than 6 million square feet of commercial property transactions, totaling over $117 million in sales volume.