TEDxUniversityofNevada speakers

Robin Brockelsby, Steven Ing and Daniel Price, all of Reno, were among 21 guest speakers selected for the upcoming one-day TEDxUniversityofNevada event at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on Saturday Jan. 27, 2018.

Brockelsby is a serial entrepreneur and is also incoming president of the board for the Crisis Call Center of Nevada.

Ing is a trainer and therapist including the management of human sexuality.

Price is CEO of Reno-based Breadware, an electronics design and sourcing company that partners with organizations to help them launch new IoT (Internet of Things) products.

Other speakers include Cara Brookins, author who escaped a domestically violent relationship and then built her own home along with her four children by watching YouTube videos.

Troi Irons, a vocalist and guitarist.

Jim James, lead singer of My Morning Jacket, has toured with the likes of Neil Young, Pearl Jam and Bob Dylan.

Sharyl Attkisson, a journalist and five-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the Edward R. Murrow award for investigative reporting.

John Brenkus, creator, Executive Producer and host of Sport Science.