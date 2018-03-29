Theresa Ristenpart honored by the American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys
March 29, 2018
Theresa Ristenpart, a Reno criminal law attorney with Ristenpart Law, has been named one of the 10 Best Criminal Law Attorneys for Client Satisfaction by the American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys.
Ristenpart has been named to the list for the last two years. Ristenpart Law has two offices in Reno and Las Vegas.
The American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Criminal Law attorneys in each state.
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Reno motivator launches women’s entrepreneurial development center
- Family-owned Jensen Precast cements legacy after 50 years in business
- Small business survey: Confidence in Nevada’s economy swells
- 150-acre training center east of Reno offers avenue for skilled trades
- 20 years later, Microsoft Reno keeps growing and creating new jobs