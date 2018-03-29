Theresa Ristenpart honored by the American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys

Theresa Ristenpart, a Reno criminal law attorney with Ristenpart Law, has been named one of the 10 Best Criminal Law Attorneys for Client Satisfaction by the American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys.

Ristenpart has been named to the list for the last two years. Ristenpart Law has two offices in Reno and Las Vegas.

The American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Criminal Law attorneys in each state.