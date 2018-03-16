Tonya Hubbard joins staff of physicians at EyeZone

Dr. Tonya Hubbard has joined the staff of physicians at EyeZone, an optometry practice.

Hubbard previously practiced at Skyline Vision Clinic and Laser Center in Colorado for 18 years as well as in Wyoming for two years.

She holds a bachelor of science degree in molecular biology from the University of Wyoming and received her doctor of optometry from Pacific University's College of Optometry.

She is a member of the American Optometric Association and the Colorado Optometric Association.