Trio re-elected to positions on NCET board
April 5, 2018
Heather Hoffman, Kristin McClellan, and Tracy Rhodes have been re-elected to the board of directors of NCET.
Hoffman has been re-elected as vice-president of event services for NCET, and has been a member of the NCET board for the last four years.
She is the marketing specialist at Synergy Home Mortgage, a local Northern Nevada home lending company.
McClellan was re-elected as NCET's vice president of social media. She is the marketing projects specialist at the Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority (RSCVA).
Rhodes was re-elected as vice president of website services, and is the founder of Sierra Web Solutions LLC in Reno.
