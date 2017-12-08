University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine directors

Adonis Hardeman, Gayle Halminiak, Ken Munsterman, Danielle Eaton and Liana McGill have been named directors in the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine's (UNR Med) Office of Operations and Financial Services.

Hardeman was named senior director of clinical operations and administration.

He earned a Master of Science degree in Public Health from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tenn., where he also served as executive director for the college's medical group operations.

Halminiak was named director of operations and administration.

She previously served as director of finance and administration for UNR Med's Internal Medicine department.

Halminiak earned her Bachelor of Science degree in finance from UNR.

Munsterman was named director of operations and administration.

He previously served at Stanford Healthcare, where he was an administrator of several clinical operations in the Bay Area.

Munsterman earned both his Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and an MBA from UNR.

Eaton was named director of research operations and administration.

She also serves as the strategic business partner for the senior associate dean of research, the Basic Science department chairs and the senior associate dean for administration and finance.

Eaton earned her Bachelor of Science degree in biology from UNR.

McGill was named director of human resources.

She previously served as the director of human resources for Integrated Clinical Services for UNR Med.

McGill earned her Bachelor of Science degree in business from California Coast University.