 UNR’s Kerri Garcia named chairwoman of the 2018 Women of Achievement Luncheon | nnbw.com

UNR’s Kerri Garcia named chairwoman of the 2018 Women of Achievement Luncheon

Theresa Danna-Douglas

Garcia

Kerri Garcia, director of communications for the University of Nevada, Reno, has been named chairwoman of the Nevada Women's Fund's 2018 Women of Achievement Luncheon.

Garcia is a past president of the Nevada Women's Fund board of directors in 2008.

The Women of Achievement Luncheon is scheduled for Thursday, May 24, at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno.