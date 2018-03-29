UNR’s Kerri Garcia named chairwoman of the 2018 Women of Achievement Luncheon
March 29, 2018
Kerri Garcia, director of communications for the University of Nevada, Reno, has been named chairwoman of the Nevada Women's Fund's 2018 Women of Achievement Luncheon.
Garcia is a past president of the Nevada Women's Fund board of directors in 2008.
The Women of Achievement Luncheon is scheduled for Thursday, May 24, at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno.
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Reno motivator launches women’s entrepreneurial development center
- Family-owned Jensen Precast cements legacy after 50 years in business
- Small business survey: Confidence in Nevada’s economy swells
- 150-acre training center east of Reno offers avenue for skilled trades
- 20 years later, Microsoft Reno keeps growing and creating new jobs