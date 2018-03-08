 Washoe County’s Kelli Oxborrow recognized | nnbw.com

Washoe County’s Kelli Oxborrow recognized

Courtesy Washoe County |

Kelli Oxborrow (right) poses with her daughter.

Kelli Oxborrow, a medicolegal death investigator/technician with the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office, received the 2018 Heroes with Heart Award from Trauma Intervention Programs (TIP) of Northern Nevada.