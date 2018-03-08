Washoe County’s Kelli Oxborrow recognized

Washoe County’s Kelli Oxborrow recognizedMarch 8, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) March 8, 2018Courtesy Washoe County |Kelli Oxborrow (right) poses with her daughter.Kelli Oxborrow, a medicolegal death investigator/technician with the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office, received the 2018 Heroes with Heart Award from Trauma Intervention Programs (TIP) of Northern Nevada. Share Tweet Trending In: PeoplePEOPLE: Shannon Keel, Grand Sierra ResortPEOPLE: Reno Air Racing AssociationKurt MischeKurt Thigpen named CEO of Ace Studios in RenoPEOPLE: Dick Stufflebeam, Quick SpaceTrending Sitewide