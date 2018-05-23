Peppermill Reno unveils $3.5 million sports book upgrade

RENO, Nev. — The largest and highest resolution indoor LED display of its kind in the country has found a new home inside the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino's Race and Sportsbook.

Unveiled to the public May 17, the seamless screen is approximately 110 feet wide by 12 feet tall. It broadcasts in 4K resolution, and the display can be customized to air up to 30 different games and events at once.

The $3.5 million upgrade was completed by Peppermill Reno's in-house team.

In addition to the main display, all 60 box seat booths were upgraded to 24-inch touchscreens with flush-mounted lights. Touchscreen capabilities include channel changing, volume control, and the ability to view all odds and keno games.

With this upgrade, Peppermill Reno's Race and Sportsbook has also gone entirely smoke-free. This includes the box seat booths and café table seating available in the rear of the sportsbook, as well as the sports bar adjacent to it.