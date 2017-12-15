Pershing Resources hires CPA

Pershing Resources Company, Inc., a Reno-based precious metals mining company, has engaged New York based Goldfine & Company CPA’s, to perform annual audits of its 2016 and 2017 financial statements.

The audit is expected to be completed before Dec. 31. The audit of the 2017 financial statement is expected to be completed by March 31, 2018.

In lieu of the audit process being completed, the company now anticipates filing a Regulation A, Form 1-A, Tier Two Offering Statement for SEC review in the first quarter of 2018. The Company will continue to use New York based KBL, LLP, for fiscal planning, preparation of its financial statements and, maintain the company’s accounting for taxes and regulatory filings.

Pershing Resources’ CEO Steve Plumb stated, “Initiating our audit now will position us as well for our offering statement filing. We anticipate a beneficial effect from the increased transparency. Having audited financials will enable us to file our offering statement as a Regulation A Tier Two category filing which will enhance the marketability of our company’s stock offering to investors. We look forward to the completion of the audit of our 2016 financial statements and moving ahead with our offering statement filing.”