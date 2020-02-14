Photos: NNBW’s Business Outlook & Economic Development forum

RENO, Nev. — The Northern Nevada Business Weekly hosted its first Breakfast and Business event of the year — “2020 Business Outlook & Economic Development” — Feb. 13 at the Atlantis Casino Spar Resort in Reno.

The following expert panel addressed the region’s opportunities for economic development and expansion in 2020 and beyond, among other topics:

Anne Petrik, Senior Research Director, Vistage International

Matt Addison, Reno Office Managing Partner, McDonald Carano

Mike Kazmierski, President & CEO, Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada

Jarrett Rosenau, President for Nevada, Clark & Sullivan Construction

Ann Silver, CEO, The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce

John Webb, CEO, ProAutomated

The Feb. 13 event was sponsored by Vistage International, Meadows Bank, City National Bank and the Reno + Sparks Chamber. The NNBW’s next B&B event, “Construction & Development,” is set for May 7 at the Atlantis. Go to http://www.nnbw.com/b&b to learn more.