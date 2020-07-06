Plumas Bank earns another ‘Super Premier Performing’ honor

Andrew J. Ryback

Courtesy photo

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC), the holding company for Plumas Bank, recently announced that Plumas Bank has been recognized as a “Super Premier Performing” bank for its 2019 performance by the highly-regarded consulting and reporting firm, The Findley Reports, Inc.

It marks the fifth consecutive year Plumas Bank has earned the honor, according to a June 8 press release.

“Earning this distinction for five consecutive years is a testament to the strategic vision of our directors and executives, and the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” Plumas Bank CEO Andrew J. Ryback said in a statement. “Our focus is to provide a superior, relationship-based banking experience for the communities we serve. We are very proud of our history of banking excellence as we deliver on this priority and are honored to be recognized by The Findley Reports.”

Each year, The Findley Reports recognizes high performing banks throughout California and the Western United States as “Super Premier,” “Premier,” and “Commendable” based upon their operating results.

Banks are rated on four basic components which include growth, return on beginning equity, net operating income as a percentage of average assets, and loan losses as a percentage of gross loans.