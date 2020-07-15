Plumas Bank named to Russell 2000 Index

Andrew J. Ryback

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Plumas Bancorp (Nasdaq: PLBC), the parent company of Plumas Bank has been named to the Russell 2000 Index by FTSE Russell, a move made after the U.S. stock market closed on June 26.

“Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index is further recognition of the performance and growth of our company,” Plumas Bank CEO Andrew J. Ryback said in a statement. “We have worked diligently to create value for our shareholders, and we believe our inclusion in the index represents a great opportunity to continue to do so by increasing our visibility and exposure to the investment community.

The Russell 2000, composed of 2,000 small-capitalization companies, is considered an important barometer of the American economy because it measures the performance of smaller, domestically focused businesses, Ryback said.

“It is a good measure of how smaller companies in the U.S. are faring,” he stated.

The Russell 2000 Index comes on the heels of other awards and honors for Plumas Bank, including Raymond James & Associates recently naming the company as the “2nd Best Community Bank in the Nation” for two consecutive years, as well as The Findley Reports recognizing the bank as a Super Premier Performing Bank for five consecutive years.