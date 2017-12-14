PODS moves forward on Reno expansion

PODS Enterprises, LLC, portable moving and storage container solutions headquartered in Clearwater, Fla., and will expand its sales and service operations.

PODS recently acquired over 38,000 square feet of warehouse space in Reno. Having outgrown its current warehouse in the Reno area, PODS searched for a new location that would provide the necessary space for further growth while improving on operational efficiencies.

“The Panattoni project not only offers both of these features, but it is also very well-located,” said Dan Knafo, director of real estate at PODS.

The company plans to hire more than 300 associates during its first two years of operations in Reno.