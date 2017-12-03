PR firms honored at Silver Spike awards
December 3, 2017
Public relations firms from throughout the greater Reno-Sparks area to the south shore of Lake Tahoe gathered Nov. 17 for the Silver Spikes 2017 awards at The Grove in south Reno to honor the best advertising campaigns, public relations efforts and social media marketing.
Winners included:
SPECIAL AWARDS
Student Choice: TravelNevada "Don't Fence Me In" Campaign
People's Choice: Park Lane Groundbreaking
Best of Show:
Program: TravelNevada "Don't Fence Me In" Campaign
Tactic: WCSD Use of Facebook LIVE 2017
Overall Campaign
Silver Spike: TravelNevada "Don't Fence Me In" Campaign | TravelNevada
Bronze:
myBird Campaign | The Impetus Agency
Steven Ing Overall Campaign | Estipona Group
Healthy Nevada Project | Renown Health & Desert Research Institute
2016 Reno Rodeo Denim Drive | Foundry
Excellence:
Reno Tahoe: Great Contrast | RSCVA
Santa Maria Valley | KPS3
Special Events & Observances, 1 or 2 days
Bronze: Yelp's Home Away from Home benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada | RMHC
Excellence: Gene Upshaw Memorial Golf Classic | Weidinger Public Relations
Special Events & Observances, 3 or more days
Silver Spike: American Century Championship | Weidinger Public Relations
Bronze: 2017 Reno Rodeo | Foundry
Excellence: 2017 Barracuda Championship | Foundry
Internal Communications
Bronze: WCSD 2016 Capital Funding Campaign – Internal Communications | WCSD
Excellence: 2017 Renown Health Nurses Week | Renown Health
Community Relations
Silver Spike: WCSD 2016 Capital Funding Campaign | WCSD
Excellence:
Santa Maria Valley | KPS3
Healthy Nevada Project | Renown Health & Desert Research Institute
Emergency or Crisis Programs
Bronze: Washoe County Crisis Programs | Washoe County
Public Affairs
Bronze: SOS Washoe | The Abbi Agency
Excellence: Educational Savings Accounts | Argentum Partners
Multicultural Communications
Bronze: TravelNevada's Welcome to Nevada Video | The Abbi Agency
TACTIC Audio, Video, Webcasts
Excellence:
Steven Ing Podcast | Estipona Group
North Lake Tahoe Local Luminaries Video | The Abbi Agency
Content Marketing
Excellence:
NHD Home Is Possible Program | Estipona Group
TravelNevada's Inaugural Annual Report | Fahlgren Mortine with TravelNevada
Reno Arts & Culture Map | The Abbi Agency
"When I Grow Up" | The Abbi Agency
Media Relations – Owned: Websites
Bronze: Steven Ing Website | Estipona Group
Excellence: VisitRenoTahoe Website | Noble Studios
Media Relations – Owned: Social Media
Bronze:
Ed the Elf | Estipona Group
#WeirdNevada Integrated Campaign | TravelNevada
Excellence: 2017 Reno Rodeo | Foundry
Media Relations – Earned: Online, Print, Expert Positioning
Bronze:
Renown Health – Healthy Nevada Project | Renown Health
Brightedge Earned Media | The Abbi Agency
Excellence:
WCSD 2016 Capital Funding Campaign – Earned Media | WCSD
Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe Grand Opening | Weidinger Public Relations
Media Relations – Paid: Online, Print, Digital and Other
Bronze: BestMedicine Wednesday News Segments | Renown Health
Corporate Social Responsibility
Excellence: Peppermill Reno Responds to #NVFlood17 and #CraneGuy | Peppermill Resort Spa Casino
New / Emerging Technologies
Silver Spike: WCSD Use of Facebook LIVE 2017 | WCSD