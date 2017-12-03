PR firms honored at Silver Spike awards

Public relations firms from throughout the greater Reno-Sparks area to the south shore of Lake Tahoe gathered Nov. 17 for the Silver Spikes 2017 awards at The Grove in south Reno to honor the best advertising campaigns, public relations efforts and social media marketing.

Winners included:

SPECIAL AWARDS

Student Choice: TravelNevada "Don't Fence Me In" Campaign

People's Choice: Park Lane Groundbreaking

Best of Show:

Program: TravelNevada "Don't Fence Me In" Campaign

Tactic: WCSD Use of Facebook LIVE 2017

Overall Campaign

Silver Spike: TravelNevada "Don't Fence Me In" Campaign | TravelNevada

Bronze:

myBird Campaign | The Impetus Agency

Steven Ing Overall Campaign | Estipona Group

Healthy Nevada Project | Renown Health & Desert Research Institute

2016 Reno Rodeo Denim Drive | Foundry

Excellence:

Reno Tahoe: Great Contrast | RSCVA

Santa Maria Valley | KPS3

Special Events & Observances, 1 or 2 days

Bronze: Yelp's Home Away from Home benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada | RMHC

Excellence: Gene Upshaw Memorial Golf Classic | Weidinger Public Relations

Special Events & Observances, 3 or more days

Silver Spike: American Century Championship | Weidinger Public Relations

Bronze: 2017 Reno Rodeo | Foundry

Excellence: 2017 Barracuda Championship | Foundry

Internal Communications

Bronze: WCSD 2016 Capital Funding Campaign – Internal Communications | WCSD

Excellence: 2017 Renown Health Nurses Week | Renown Health

Community Relations

Silver Spike: WCSD 2016 Capital Funding Campaign | WCSD

Excellence:

Santa Maria Valley | KPS3

Healthy Nevada Project | Renown Health & Desert Research Institute

Emergency or Crisis Programs

Bronze: Washoe County Crisis Programs | Washoe County

Public Affairs

Bronze: SOS Washoe | The Abbi Agency

Excellence: Educational Savings Accounts | Argentum Partners

Multicultural Communications

Bronze: TravelNevada's Welcome to Nevada Video | The Abbi Agency

TACTIC Audio, Video, Webcasts

Excellence:

Steven Ing Podcast | Estipona Group

North Lake Tahoe Local Luminaries Video | The Abbi Agency

Content Marketing

Excellence:

NHD Home Is Possible Program | Estipona Group

TravelNevada's Inaugural Annual Report | Fahlgren Mortine with TravelNevada

Reno Arts & Culture Map | The Abbi Agency

"When I Grow Up" | The Abbi Agency

Media Relations – Owned: Websites

Bronze: Steven Ing Website | Estipona Group

Excellence: VisitRenoTahoe Website | Noble Studios

Media Relations – Owned: Social Media

Bronze:

Ed the Elf | Estipona Group

#WeirdNevada Integrated Campaign | TravelNevada

Excellence: 2017 Reno Rodeo | Foundry

Media Relations – Earned: Online, Print, Expert Positioning

Bronze:

Renown Health – Healthy Nevada Project | Renown Health

Brightedge Earned Media | The Abbi Agency

Excellence:

WCSD 2016 Capital Funding Campaign – Earned Media | WCSD

Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe Grand Opening | Weidinger Public Relations

Media Relations – Paid: Online, Print, Digital and Other

Bronze: BestMedicine Wednesday News Segments | Renown Health

Corporate Social Responsibility

Excellence: Peppermill Reno Responds to #NVFlood17 and #CraneGuy | Peppermill Resort Spa Casino

New / Emerging Technologies

Silver Spike: WCSD Use of Facebook LIVE 2017 | WCSD