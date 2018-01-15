Pro Group Management honored by media outlet

Pro Group Management, a workers' compensation insurance company based in Carson City, has received "Best for Workers' Compensation Administration – USA" for the second consecutive year in the Business Excellence Category from AI Global Media.

The national award identifies leaders in the industry who demonstrate growth through business development, client retention, staying abreast of regulatory changes and challenges that impact the clients.

Acquisition International's Awards identify and honor success, innovation and ethics across the alternative risk transfer specialized communities. The awards are given solely on merit and are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work over the last twelve months, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition.