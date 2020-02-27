Q&D heading construction at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Reno-based Q&D Construction will serve as lead contractor for the Heroes Memorial Building renovation project in Carson City and the new emergency department and covered connector at the Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center.

The $11 million Heroes Memorial project scope includes completing the programming and schematic design for seismic strengthening and a major remodel of the building and annex.

The building was designed in 1921 as a memorial to Nevada soldiers of World War I and currently is used as an office for the Attorney General while the annex was constructed in 1951 and is in use by a local veterans group.

The 35,000-square-foot emergency department and laboratory expansion at the Carson Tahoe Health, meanwhile, includes construction of a connector building between the hospital and the existing surgery center.

According to a press release, crews recently completed the emergency department and surgery center parking, while building demolition and other work continues.

Q&D Construction is working alongside the hospital to keep the facility fully operating and in business-as-usual condition during construction. The project is scheduled to be completed in March 2021.