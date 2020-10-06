Radial to again fill 1,000 seasonal jobs in Reno ahead of holiday rush

Employees are seen working at one of Radials 20 fulfillment centers in North America, which soon will be running full steam for the holiday season.

Photo: Hal Bergman

RENO, Nev. — Radial, an omnichannel commerce technology and operations company, recently announced plans to hire more than 1,000 entry-level seasonal workers at its Reno and Sparks fulfillment centers to support increased demand for the 2020 holiday season.

According to a Sept. 29 press release, seasonal workers will be responsible for processing online orders, including picking, sorting, packing and shipping.

“Consumer research reveals that 66% of shoppers plan to increase their online purchases during the holidays this year,” according to the release. “As ecommerce demand reaches new heights in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, retailers must significantly scale their fulfillment workforce to meet holiday shopping needs.”

In Northern Nevada, Radial operates two fulfillment centers — one at 2777 USA Parkway, Sparks, the other at 4910 Longley Lane, Reno.

Per the Sept. 29 press release, the company has implemented various COVID-19 protocols for staff, including mask requirements, thermal temperature screenings upon entry and more.

“The health and safety of our employees is Radial’s number one priority,” Eric Wohl, Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President for radial, said in a statement. “We’ve always prided ourselves on our people-first approach, and we’ve built a culture where coworkers feel like family. This close-knit community is part of what historically has made us so successful at achieving peak season goals for our clients.”

Radial hires seasonal workers in Reno-Sparks, as well as its other locations, around this time each year. Go to radial.com/jobs/seasonal-workforce to learn more.