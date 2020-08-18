RE/MAX Realty Affiliates’ Reno is first Nevada branch sold to RE/MAX Gold

Amy Lessinger

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — RE/MAX Realty Affiliates on Aug. 5 announced the sale of its Reno brokerage to RE/MAX Gold.

Prior to the sale, RE/MAX Gold included 94 locations in California with more than 2,000 agents; the addition of the Reno branch gives the Gold brand its 95th member and first in Nevada, according to a statement provided to the NNBW on behalf of RE/MAX Gold.

Financial terms of the transaction, effective Aug. 1, were not disclosed.

“I am so excited to welcome the Reno RE/MAX Realty Affiliates agents to the RE/MAX Gold family and to be adding Northern Nevada to our network,” James O’Bryon, CEO of RE/MAX Gold, said in an Aug. 5 press release.

In 2005, RE/MAX Realty Affiliates (RRA) added the Reno office to the existing RRA offices in Gardnerville and Carson City, growing the trio of offices to more than 135 agents.

As part of the Aug. 1 sale, the entire Reno team at 10795 Double R Blvd. — 57 people comprising the leadership team, staff and agents — will transition to the Gold brand, according to RE/MAX.

“This is an amazing moment for all of us as we’ve grown our office through some of the hardest economic years of our lifetimes,” RAA Reno owner/broker Amy Lessinger said in a statement. “As one of the most recognized RE/MAX offices in the country, it is the dedication of the agents who have helped us achieve a larger share of the market in addition to a higher standard of success for our clients.”

Part of the sale includes Lessinger now joins RE/MAX World Headquarters as Vice President of Business Growth and Development for the Western States Region. In her new role still based in Reno, Lessinger, will lead regional operations and franchise support in 15 states.

Craig Boltman, Managing Broker of the Reno office, will take over as Broker of Record in Reno.

The Gardnerville and Carson and branches will continue to operate under the RRA brand, with John Fisher and Phil Reith overseeing daily operations at each location, respectively.

In related news

Cheryl Evans with NAI Alliance Carson City is retiring and has sold her property management business to Kevin Sigstad, RE/MAX Premier Properties.

“RE/MAX Premier Properties is a great fit,” said Evans. “They have extensive property management experience and a stellar reputation in both the Carson City and Reno markets. I am ready to spend more time with my grandchildren, but I will stay on as long as necessary to be sure the transition is seamless.”

NAI Alliance’s commercial property sales and leasing, operated by Brad Bonkowski, Rocky Joy, Ale Avila Moncada, Bruce Robertson and Andie Wilson, is intact at its current downtown location.

“Property management is a very intense specialty,” said Bonkowski. “To be done properly, it needs to be a focus. Kevin’s existing property management business can easily step into Cheryl’s existing accounts and offer the high level of service that Cheryl’s clients have come to expect and enjoy.”

The two businesses will continue to team up.

“We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with him to ensure our clients’ needs are met professionally,” said Wilson. “Kevin Sigstad is a certified property manager and has been managing commercial properties for 25 years.

“Upon completion of the sale, RE/MAX Premier Properties will manage almost 2 million square feet of properties.”