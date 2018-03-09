Commercial real estate transactions from NNBW for March 12, 2018

Office

YC Lakeside LLC

The buyer purchased the 32,000-square-foot for Lakeside Professional Plaza, located at 3500 Lakeside Court in Reno. Jeffrey Lowden of Sky West Real Estate Services represented the buyer. Paul Dean of Mallard Investments represented the seller.

Retail

Reno Pizza, Inc.

DBA: Domino's Pizza

The tenant leased 3,048 square feet at 4999 Longley Lane in Reno. Fred Jayet with RE/MAX Premier Properties represented the landlord, 4997 Longley Lane Associates, LLC.

Flex

All Pro Fleet Services

The tenant leased 3,010 square feet at the Mill & Terminal Plaza, 3040 Mill Street in Reno. Amanda Lavi of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the tenant. Ian Cochran and Greg Ruzzine of SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates represented the landlord.

Land

Quick Quack Development

The buyer purchased a 3.4-acre parcel at 909 Retail Court in Carson City. Dennis Bradley and Heidi Chisholm of Dickson Commercial Group represented the seller, Nevada Department of Transportation