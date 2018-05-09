Realtors: Reno-Sparks median home price for April at $374,000

RSAR obtains its information from the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service. Visit http://www.nnrmls.com to learn more.

RENO, Nev. — The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors on May 8 released its April 2018 report on existing home sales in Washoe County, including median sales price and number of home sales in the region.

"New listings in April were down 13 percent compared to April 2017," Doug McIntyre, RSAR president said in a statement. "The lack of supply will likely cause monthly sales to be lower compared to the same time last year. Supply has not kept up with demand."

Below is a breakdown by region for April 2018:

RENO-SPARKS OVERALL

During April 2018, the report showed Reno-Sparks had 483 sales of existing single-family homes; a decrease of 7 percent from April 2017 and a 12 percent decrease from March 2018.

The report listed the median sales price for an existing single-family residence in April 2018 at $374,000; a less than 1 percent decrease from March 2018.

Meanwhile, the median sales price of existing condominium/townhomes in April 2018 was $191,500, a 24 percent increase from a year ago.

RENO

Reno (including North Valleys) had 335 sales of existing single-family homes in April 2018, a decrease of 5 percent from last year and an 8 percent decrease from the previous month.

The median sales price for an existing single-family residence in April 2018 was $386,000, a 16 percent increase from April 2017, and a 4 percent decrease from March 2018.

The condominium/townhome median sales price for April 2018 in Reno was $222,000, a 26 percent increase from last year.

SPARKS

Sparks (including Spanish Springs) experienced 148 sales of existing single-family homes in April 2018, an 11 percent decrease from April 2017 and a 21 percent decrease from the previous month.

The Sparks median sales price for an existing single family residence in April 2018 was $357,500; a 15 percent increase from last year and an increase of 4 percent from last month.

The condominium/townhome median sales price for April 2018 in Sparks was $169,000, a 21 percent increase from last year.

FERNLEY

The April 2018 report indicated that Fernley had 54 sales of existing single-family homes, a decrease of 19 percent from April 2017 and a 10 percent decrease from March 2018. The median sales price in Fernley in April 2018 was $249,000, a 15 percent increase from April 2017, and a 2 percent increase from last month.

