Realtors say ‘thank you,’ spruce up Carson City wall in annual effort

From left, Cathie Collier with Charles Kitchen Realty, Claudia Saavedra, president of Sierra Nevada Realtors, and Jason Bruch of Ticor Title Nevada, paint a wall along College Parkway between Diamond Avenue and Imperial Way as part of Sierra Nevada Realtors’ annual “Realtors Give Back” event on Sept. 10.

Photo: Jessica Garcia

CARSON CITY, Nev. — About 20 local real estate agents and Realtors refreshed a portion of Carson City the morning of Sept. 10 by taking to College Parkway between Diamond Avenue and Imperial Way in the annual “Realtors Give Back” event.

The group gave about a half-mile of brick wall lining the heavily traveled avenue a scraping and a fresh coat of paint as part of an annual event the members of the Sierra Nevada Realtors association — from Carson City, Lyon, Douglas and Churchill counties — take part in in partnership with Sherwin Williams, which supplied the materials for the effort.

Mike Luckenbaugh, volunteer, and his daughter, Christine Burau of Western Title, participate in the Sierra Nevada Realtors event.

Photo: Jessica Garcia

Claudia Saavedra, this year’s Sierra Nevada Realtors president, said the group is “very proud” of the event, adding that another group held a similar effort in Lyon County the same day.

The association considers several different areas in the community in need of attention for cleanup. Once a site is chosen, affiliates plan for breakfast the day of the event for members who will be participating, Saavedra said.

“So many people are driving through College (Parkway) to access the freeway here,” she said.

Passersby lauded the effort, who honked to give a “thank you” back at the group wearing blue T-shirts during the collaboration.

“We just want to say thank you to the community, thank you for supporting us,” Saavedra said. “Now we are very blessed that we have the support from our affiliates. I’m talking about title companies, I’m talking about Realtors and fellow lenders.”

Christine Burau of Western Title and her father, Mike Luckenbaugh, who was there to support her and the group as a whole, also helped with the painting. Burau said she also felt it was important to thank the community.

“… We just like to come out and do what we can for outreach in the community and just help out any way that we can,” Burau said.