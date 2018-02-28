Redevelopment plans give Reno’s Shoppers Square a fresh look

RENO — Shoppers Square in partnership with Foothill Partners announces plans to revitalize the long-established retail center.

Located at the corner of Plumb Lane and South Virginia Streets, the 150,000 square-foot shopping center will be redeveloped into a contemporary environment to accommodate Reno's ever-growing needs, including retail space, public market food hall and a specialty organic grocer.

As part of its redevelopment, Shoppers Square will be renamed to align with its new aesthetics. Also a part of the project includes a full redesign and addition of new tenants.

"Shoppers Square has been our family-jewel for more than 54 years and before that it was our family-owned ranch. We envisioned a future in retail and found success in creating a family-run city center in the 60s," said Rick Casazza, representative of the Casazza family. "Continuing the legacy in 2018, we are committed to bringing an incomparable mix of amenities to Reno that complements the existing culture."

Doug Wiele, president and founding partner of Foothill Partners, joins the team with 40 years of experience in reinventing shopping centers like the Whole Foods-anchored Gilman District in Berkeley, Calif., and the El Dorado Hills Town Center in El Dorado Hills, California.

Construction will begin in Fall of 2018, with full completion estimated at approximately two years. The center's redevelopment efforts is projected to generate 100 construction jobs and several hundred permanent new jobs.

Planners include local company Frame Architecture, and Melton Design Group out of Chico.

Announcements of new tenants and phase completions will be announced throughout the year.