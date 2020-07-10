Registration open for new rural Nevada construction training program
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — Great Basin Community College, in partnership with JOIN Inc., recently announced that registration is open for the BuildNV Core Workforce Training program for construction, taking place this summer in Winnemucca and Lovelock.
Announced in May as one solution to the state of Nevada’s oft-publicized issues involving a sever shortage of skilled trade workers, including carpenters, electricians and maintenance and repair personnel, the introductory 80-hour program is designed to train workers in construction, building maintenance and related trades.
The curriculum is certified by the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) with this summer’s program covering basic safety, communication skills, intro to construction drawings and OSHA-10 certification.
The Winnemucca Junior High Shop Classroom will host one of the classes from Aug. 10 – Sept. 17. Meanwhile, the Pershing County High School Shop Classroom in Lovelock will be the other site, set for Aug. 3-13.
Scholarships for the $550 tuition are available through JOIN Inc. Contact Arlene Gonzalez at 775-623-6218.
Additional tuition support will be provided by the Nevada Builders Alliance Foundation. Mining partners in the region are also supporting this workforce training opportunity.
Students must be 18 years or older; space is limited. Go here to register and learn more.
Registration open for new rural Nevada construction training program
The introductory 80-hour program — announced in May as one solution to Nevada’s oft-lamented skilled labor shortages — is designed to train people in construction, building maintenance and related trades.