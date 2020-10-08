Relocating here: Why Northern Nevada is a top pick to live and play

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is adapted from the 2020 Northern Nevada Relocation Guide, a specialty magazine published in partnership with the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada and Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce. Go . This story is adapted from the 2020 Northern Nevada Relocation Guide, a specialty magazine published in partnership with the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada and Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce. Go here to read the digital edition

RENO, Nev. — Are you longing for a vibrant foodie scene or the best hiking trails in the American West? Want to live in a place that more closely fits who you are?

Look no further than Northern Nevada, where you can have your cake and eat it too. Why? Because the state boasts one of the most favorable business and tax environments in the U.S. Highly skilled employees and commercial properties abound, and the state’s strategic location comes with countless opportunities.

Here’s what you need to know about life and business in Northern Nevada:

A Fantastic Business Climate

The world’s fifth-largest economy, California, boasts a $3.2 trillion gross state product. As a result, Nevada-based companies enjoy reduced shipping and storage costs.

Yet, life in Nevada comes without the disadvantages of Bay Area and Southern California living. Say good-bye to air pollution, gridlock traffic, long commutes, exorbitant property prices and taxes, and an abundance of regulations.

Money and Forbes consistently rank Nevada as one of the best overall business climates in the nation. When coupled with one of the lowest tax burdens in the country, the choice becomes clear. You’ll also benefit from no corporate income tax, no franchise tax, no unitary tax, and minimal employer payroll tax.

A West Coast Travel Hub

Of course, the benefits of doing business in Northern Nevada don’t stop there. Factors include competitive utility rates for commercial business and low start-up costs. Reasonable regulatory, licensing and annual fees make doing business more lucrative.

Reno-Tahoe International Airport provides access to national and international shipping and personal travel. Twenty-two non-stop flights and routes to national and international destinations make non-traditional living and working arrangements possible.

They include remote work and non-traditional commutes. For example, living in Reno and working in Denver is a cinch. The airport provides quick access to transportation hubs across the United States. Major carriers include Delta, American Airlines, Southwest, United and more.

Dynamic City Living

According to Britton Griffith, Vice President of Operations at Reno Engineering, the pluses of living in Northern Nevada don’t stop there.

“We’ve got a beautiful urban core and excellent scene when it comes to art, local events and food,” she says.

The metro area of Reno and Sparks continue to flourish and grow, with companies like Clear Capital, NOW Foods, OnTrac, Microsoft, Patagonia, Intuit and others.

Companies such as Switch, Apple, Tesla, and Panasonic are located outside of the Reno and Sparks city limits, but the majority of their employees choose to live within the two cities.

These new residents have brought fresh energy to Reno and are contributing to the lively atmosphere and diversity of the region. In fact, as you’ll read in the coming pages of this relocation guide, the by Resonance Consultancy selected Reno in 2020 as the No. 1 Small City in America.

A Haven of Outdoor Activities

Northern Nevada boasts 300 days of sunshine annually, world-class ski resorts, championship golf and Lake Tahoe’s alpine views. From dog parks to hiking and mountain biking trails, there’s something for every leisure walker and weekend warrior.

Janice Keillor, of the Nevada Division of State Parks, notes many compelling reasons to make Northern Nevada her home.

“I decided to move to Carson City because of the high desert, diversity of landscapes and being able to live where it’s cooler or warmer, depending on the season,” she says. “I like the diversity of the seasons, landscapes and proximity to outdoor recreation.”

For entrepreneurs, remote workers, and commuters alike, Northern Nevada offers many attractive benefits. These include big-city amenities and a small-town feel, a balanced and healthy outdoor lifestyle, and a dynamic social scene.

Global talent specialist Haydeé Acebo says, “I fell in love with Reno because of the tight community and various activities for all.”

Whether you are relocating for a job here, a remote worker who has chosen to bring your job with you, a partner of someone who was recruited to the area, a single parent, or someone looking for a change, you will find Northern Nevada to be welcoming and full of opportunities to live your best life!

Engrid Barnett is a freelancer writer; this article was provided on behalf of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada.